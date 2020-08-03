Quotient: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

EYSINS, Jersey (AP) _ Quotient Ltd. (QTNT) on Monday reported a loss of $25.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Eysins, Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents.

The blood test developer posted revenue of $8.9 million in the period.

Quotient shares have decreased 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 28% in the last 12 months.

