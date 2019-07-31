Qualys: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Qualys Inc. (QLYS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $16.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Foster City, California-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 55 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The maker of security-analysis software posted revenue of $78.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Qualys expects its per-share earnings to range from 52 cents to 54 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $82.2 million to $82.7 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Qualys expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.03 to $2.07 per share, with revenue ranging from $321 million to $322.5 million.

Qualys shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $86.56, a fall of almost 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QLYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QLYS