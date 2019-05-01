Qualys: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Qualys Inc. (QLYS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $13.3 million.

The Foster City, California-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The maker of security-analysis software posted revenue of $75.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Qualys expects its per-share earnings to range from 46 cents to 48 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $78.2 million to $78.7 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Qualys expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.89 to $1.94 per share, with revenue ranging from $320.5 million to $323 million.

Qualys shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $90.51, a rise of 17% in the last 12 months.

