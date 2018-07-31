Quad/Graphics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SUSSEX, Wis. (AP) _ Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $9.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sussex, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The printing company posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period.

Quad/Graphics shares have fallen 9 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $20.57, a fall of slightly more than 8 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QUAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QUAD