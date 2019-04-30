Quad/Graphics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SUSSEX, Wis. (AP) _ Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $22.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sussex, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 15 cents per share.

The printing company posted revenue of $1 billion in the period.

Quad/Graphics shares have dropped 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $12.18, a fall of 51% in the last 12 months.

