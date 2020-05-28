Pure Storage: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) on Thursday reported a loss of $90.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The data storage company posted revenue of $367.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $341.5 million.

Pure Storage shares have dropped roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $16.83, an increase of nearly 6% in the last 12 months.

