Psychemedics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ACTON, Mass. (AP) _ Psychemedics Corp. (PMD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Acton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 21 cents.

The drug testing company posted revenue of $10.8 million in the period.

Psychemedics shares have fallen nearly 4 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $19.83, a fall of 24 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PMD