Psychemedics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ACTON, Mass. (AP) _ Psychemedics Corp. (PMD) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $159,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Acton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The drug testing company posted revenue of $7.5 million in the period.

Psychemedics shares have decreased 43% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.24, a drop of 50% in the last 12 months.

