Provident Financial: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) _ Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Riverside, California-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share.

The holding company for Provident Savings Bank posted revenue of $11.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $10 million.

Provident Financial shares have fallen 41% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 34% in the last 12 months.

