Provident Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

AMESBURY, Mass. (AP) _ Provident Bancorp Inc. (PVBC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.6 million.

The Amesbury, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of 14 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $14.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $12.5 million, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.8 million, or 60 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $47.5 million.

Provident Bancorp shares have fallen 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.32, an increase of 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PVBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PVBC