Provident Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

AMESBURY, Mass. (AP) _ Provident Bancorp Inc. (PVBC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.8 million.

The bank, based in Amesbury, Massachusetts, said it had earnings of 30 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $12.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $10.8 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $9.3 million, or $1 per share. Revenue was reported as $41.3 million.

Provident Bancorp shares have climbed almost 4 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $22.50, a decrease of 11 percent in the last 12 months.

