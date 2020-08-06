https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Providence-Service-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15463269.php
Providence Service: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
ATLANTA (AP) _ The Providence Service Corp. (PRSC) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.8 million in its second quarter.
The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $2.53 per share.
The provider of government-sponsored social services posted revenue of $282.3 million in the period.
Providence Service shares have climbed 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 54% in the last 12 months.
