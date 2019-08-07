Proteon Therapeutics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents.

The company's shares closed at 36 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.25.

