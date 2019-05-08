https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Proteon-Therapeutics-1Q-Earnings-Snapshot-13828248.php
Proteon Therapeutics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (PRTO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents.
The company's shares closed at 42 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.10.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRTO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRTO
View Comments