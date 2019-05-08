Protagonist Therapeutics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Calif. (AP) _ Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, California-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.6 million in the period.

Protagonist Therapeutics shares have risen 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed roughly 7% in the last 12 months.

