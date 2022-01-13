Skip to main content
Preclosing

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 757 757¾ 741 744½ —13¼
May 760¼ 760¼ 743¼ 746 —14¼
Jul 753¾ 754½ 737 739½ —15¾
Sep 756 756 740 742 —16
Dec 759½ 761 745½ 748½ —15½
Mar 763½ 766 751½ 752½ —16
May 756¼ 758¾ 747½ 748¼ —14
Jul 730½ 733 727¾ 727¾ —6½
Sep 731½ 731½ 731 731½ —1¼
Est. sales 73,796. Wed.'s sales 95,256
Wed.'s open int 368,276
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 599 599¾ 585¼ 586¾ —12¼
May 600¾ 601¼ 587 589¼ —11½
Jul 598 598¾ 584¾ 587 —11
Sep 571¼ 573 563¾ 566¼ —4¾
Dec 558½ 562½ 552¾ 556¼ —2
Mar 566¾ 569½ 560¾ 564¼ —1¾
May 571 572 564¾ 567½ —1¼
Jul 571¼ 572½ 565¼ 567¾ —1
Sep 540¾ 542½ 539¾ 540 +2
Dec 534 543 533¼ 535¾ +1½
Mar 540¼ 544¼ 540¼ 543 +2
Jul 542¼ 550 542¼ 550 +7½
Dec 495½ 501¾ 495¼ 499 +3
Dec 476 476 476 476 +1
Est. sales 287,306. Wed.'s sales 341,848
Wed.'s open int 1,513,444, up 6,520
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 643¼ 644 621 622¾ —23¼
May 618 618 597 597 —23
Jul 578 578 564 565½ —19½
Sep 502 510 502 510 —14
Dec 525 525 520 520 —6
Est. sales 748. Wed.'s sales 457
Wed.'s open int 3,969
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 1368 1370 1359¼ 1365¼ —26
Mar 1399 1399 1370¾ 1376¼ —23
May 1407½ 1407½ 1380¼ 1386 —22¼
Jul 1413½ 1413¾ 1386¾ 1392¼ —21½
Aug 1387½ 1389¼ 1366¾ 1372½ —18¼
Sep 1336 1336 1319¼ 1326¾ —13¼
Nov 1310 1311¼ 1293¼ 1303 —9½
Jan 1310 1310½ 1294¼ 1302¾ —9¾
Mar 1295 1295 1280½ 1291¾ —6¼
May 1285 1291¼ 1276¾ 1289¾ —1¾
Jul 1286¼ 1291¼ 1277¼ 1290¾ —2¼
Nov 1245 1251¾ 1235¾ 1248¾ +1¾
Nov 1178 1178 1173¼ 1173¼ —6
Est. sales 160,846. Wed.'s sales 209,162
Wed.'s open int 687,357, up 11,479