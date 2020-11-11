CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

Open High Low Last Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 607 613½ 595¾ 596½ —12
Mar 615¼ 621 603¼ 604 —12¼
May 618 622¾ 606 606½ —12¼
Jul 612 617¼ 601¾ 602½ —11¼
Sep 616 619½ 604¾ 605¼ —11¼
Dec 624 626¼ 612½ 613 —11
Mar 630¼ 631 619 620¼ —9½
May 613 613 613 613 —10½
Jul 603¾ 604 592¾ 592¾ —10¾
Dec 614¾ 614¾ 598 598 —13¾
Est. sales 157,452. Tue.'s sales 274,513
Tue.'s open int 441,518
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 422½ 428 416¼ 417½ —5½
Mar 430¼ 435¾ 425¾ 426½ —4½
May 433½ 438¼ 430 431 —3½
Jul 434 438¼ 430½ 431¾ —3¼
Sep 408¾ 412¾ 405 406½ —3¼
Dec 405 408 402¾ 404¼ —1½
Mar 410 413¼ 408¼ 409½ —1½
May 414 414 411¼ 411¼ —1¼
Jul 411¼ 414½ 410¼ 411½ —1¼
Sep 392¾ 392¾ 392¾ 392¾ — ¾
Dec 396½ 396½ 392½ 392½ —3¼
Dec 396¾ 396¾ 392¾ 392¾ —3¼
Est. sales 532,263. Tue.'s sales 816,325
Tue.'s open int 1,760,320, up 32,989
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 307¼ 308¾ 303¼ 304¾ —2½
Mar 311½ 312¾ 307¼ 309¼ —2
May 312 312 305½ 305½ —4¼
Jul 312 317¼ 312 315½ +4
Est. sales 240. Tue.'s sales 968
Tue.'s open int 5,972, up 64
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1137 1150¼ 1136 1140½ +2¼
Jan 1147 1162¼ 1145 1150¼ +4¼
Mar 1144½ 1158¾ 1143½ 1149¾ +5¾
May 1142 1156 1141 1146¾ +5¼
Jul 1135¾ 1149¾ 1135½ 1142½ +6¼
Aug 1121¾ 1128¾ 1117¼ 1122¾ +5¾
Sep 1065 1074 1064 1069 +4¾
Nov 1022½ 1032¼ 1021¾ 1032¼ +7½
Jan 1019¼ 1028¾ 1018¾ 1028¾ +8¼
Mar 1004¾ 1011¼ 999¼ 1011¼ +8
May 998¾ 1006¾ 994½ 1006¾ +9¼
Jul 999¾ 1008½ 996½ 1008 +9¼
Nov 957 966½ 955½ 966½ +8
Nov 961¾ 961¾ 955 955 +2¼
Est. sales 304,592. Tue.'s sales 414,116
Tue.'s open int 925,282, up 13,855