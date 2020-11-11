https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Preclosing-15719668.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|607
|613½
|595¾
|596½
|—12
|Mar
|615¼
|621
|603¼
|604
|—12¼
|May
|618
|622¾
|606
|606½
|—12¼
|Jul
|612
|617¼
|601¾
|602½
|—11¼
|Sep
|616
|619½
|604¾
|605¼
|—11¼
|Dec
|624
|626¼
|612½
|613
|—11
|Mar
|630¼
|631
|619
|620¼
|—9½
|May
|613
|613
|613
|613
|—10½
|Jul
|603¾
|604
|592¾
|592¾
|—10¾
|Dec
|614¾
|614¾
|598
|598
|—13¾
|Est. sales 157,452.
|Tue.'s sales 274,513
|Tue.'s open int 441,518
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|422½
|428
|416¼
|417½
|—5½
|Mar
|430¼
|435¾
|425¾
|426½
|—4½
|May
|433½
|438¼
|430
|431
|—3½
|Jul
|434
|438¼
|430½
|431¾
|—3¼
|Sep
|408¾
|412¾
|405
|406½
|—3¼
|Dec
|405
|408
|402¾
|404¼
|—1½
|Mar
|410
|413¼
|408¼
|409½
|—1½
|May
|414
|414
|411¼
|411¼
|—1¼
|Jul
|411¼
|414½
|410¼
|411½
|—1¼
|Sep
|392¾
|392¾
|392¾
|392¾
|— ¾
|Dec
|396½
|396½
|392½
|392½
|—3¼
|Dec
|396¾
|396¾
|392¾
|392¾
|—3¼
|Est. sales 532,263.
|Tue.'s sales 816,325
|Tue.'s open int 1,760,320,
|up 32,989
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|307¼
|308¾
|303¼
|304¾
|—2½
|Mar
|311½
|312¾
|307¼
|309¼
|—2
|May
|312
|312
|305½
|305½
|—4¼
|Jul
|312
|317¼
|312
|315½
|+4
|Est. sales 240.
|Tue.'s sales 968
|Tue.'s open int 5,972,
|up 64
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1137
|1150¼ 1136
|1140½
|+2¼
|Jan
|1147
|1162¼ 1145
|1150¼
|+4¼
|Mar
|1144½ 1158¾ 1143½ 1149¾
|+5¾
|May
|1142
|1156
|1141
|1146¾
|+5¼
|Jul
|1135¾ 1149¾ 1135½ 1142½
|+6¼
|Aug
|1121¾ 1128¾ 1117¼ 1122¾
|+5¾
|Sep
|1065
|1074
|1064
|1069
|+4¾
|Nov
|1022½ 1032¼ 1021¾ 1032¼
|+7½
|Jan
|1019¼ 1028¾ 1018¾ 1028¾
|+8¼
|Mar
|1004¾ 1011¼
|999¼ 1011¼
|+8
|May
|998¾ 1006¾
|994½ 1006¾
|+9¼
|Jul
|999¾ 1008½
|996½ 1008
|+9¼
|Nov
|957
|966½
|955½
|966½
|+8
|Nov
|961¾
|961¾
|955
|955
|+2¼
|Est. sales 304,592.
|Tue.'s sales 414,116
|Tue.'s open int 925,282,
|up 13,855
