https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Preclosing-15664793.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|634½
|637½
|628¾
|630¼
|—1¾
|Mar
|634
|637¾
|630¼
|631½
|— ½
|May
|631¾
|636¼
|629¾
|630½
|Jul
|619½
|624¾
|618
|619¾
|+1¼
|Sep
|620¼
|625¾
|619½
|621½
|+1½
|Dec
|625½
|630¼
|624¼
|626½
|+1½
|Mar
|626¼
|630¼
|625¾
|628¼
|+2½
|May
|618½
|620
|617¾
|618
|— ¼
|Jul
|600
|602¼
|597¼
|599¼
|—1¼
|Sep
|600
|601½
|597
|597
|—3¼
|Est. sales 93,716.
|Tue.'s sales 132,846
|Tue.'s open int 444,681,
|up 8,302
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|408¼
|415¼
|407¾
|414
|+5¼
|Mar
|412¼
|418½
|412
|416½
|+3¼
|May
|415
|419¾
|413¾
|418
|+2½
|Jul
|414½
|419
|413¾
|417¾
|+2¼
|Sep
|399½
|402¾
|399¼
|401¾
|+1½
|Dec
|400
|401½
|399½
|400
|— ¼
|Mar
|406¾
|407½
|405
|405¾
|—1¼
|May
|408¼
|409
|407
|407¾
|—1¼
|Jul
|409½
|410¾
|406¾
|407¼
|—3¼
|Sep
|395¼
|395¾
|394¾
|395
|— ¼
|Dec
|397¾
|398½
|397¼
|397½
|— ¾
|Dec
|395½
|396½
|395
|395
|—1
|Est. sales 368,418.
|Tue.'s sales 325,244
|Tue.'s open int 1,622,230,
|up 13,881
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|299½
|305
|299
|303½
|+3½
|Mar
|298
|302¼
|298
|302
|+3
|May
|299½
|299¾
|299½
|299¾
|+1¼
|Est. sales 463.
|Tue.'s sales 344
|Tue.'s open int 5,489,
|up 62
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1065
|1077
|1064¼ 1071¼
|+7¼
|Jan
|1064½ 1076½ 1063¾ 1071
|+7¼
|Mar
|1053
|1064¾ 1052¾ 1058¾
|+5¾
|May
|1048
|1059¼ 1048
|1054½
|+5¾
|Jul
|1050½ 1059½ 1050
|1055¾
|+6
|Aug
|1043¼ 1048
|1043¼ 1046½
|+6
|Sep
|1008
|1014
|1008
|1011¼
|+4¼
|Nov
|978
|985½
|978
|982¾
|+3½
|Jan
|978½
|982¼
|978
|979¾
|+3½
|Mar
|961¼
|961¼
|959
|959¾
|+3
|May
|957½
|958¾
|955½
|955½
|+2¼
|Jul
|960
|960½
|959
|959
|+2½
|Nov
|918¾
|921½
|918¾
|920¾
|+3
|Nov
|920½
|920½
|920½
|920½
|+2½
|Est. sales 240,949.
|Tue.'s sales 257,047
|Tue.'s open int 1,036,264
View Comments