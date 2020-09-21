CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 576½ 578¼ 550½ 553¾ —21¼
Mar 583½ 585¼ 558½ 562 —20¾
May 587¾ 589¼ 563¾ 567¼ —19½
Jul 582¾ 584¾ 561¾ 565¼ —17½
Sep 587¼ 588½ 567 570¼ —16½
Dec 594 596 576 579½ —15¼
Mar 599½ 602 582¾ 582¾ —17¾
May 593½ 595 590¼ 591 —8
Jul 592 592 573¼ 573¼ —19½
Sep 585 585 580 581¾ —9¼
Est. sales 129,863. Fri.'s sales 172,681
Fri.'s open int 390,893, up 13,340
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 377½ 378¼ 368¼ 369½ —9
Mar 387 387¼ 377½ 379 —8½
May 391 392 383¼ 384½ —8¼
Jul 394¼ 395 387 388¼ —7¼
Sep 388¾ 388¾ 382 382¼ —6
Dec 392½ 393½ 386¾ 387¼ —6
Mar 400 400¼ 395 395½ —5¼
May 402¾ 402¾ 400 400 —5
Jul 407¾ 408 402½ 403 —5
Sep 389¼ 389¼ 388½ 388½ —5¾
Dec 396¾ 397½ 393 393 —4¾
Dec 392¼ 392¼ 392¼ 392¼ —5
Est. sales 285,670. Fri.'s sales 336,998
Fri.'s open int 1,498,989, up 16,728
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 284 288½ 279½ 282¼ —1
Mar 285 287 281¼ 281¼ —1¾
May 282 284 282 284 +3¾
Est. sales 885. Fri.'s sales 981
Fri.'s open int 5,165, up 221
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1041 1045¼ 1021¼ 1025½ —18
Jan 1046 1049¼ 1026 1030½ —16¾
Mar 1036½ 1041 1019¾ 1023½ —14½
May 1030½ 1035 1015¼ 1018¾ —11¾
Jul 1029¾ 1037 1016¾ 1020¼ —10
Aug 1021½ 1028¼ 1010½ 1011 —11
Sep 993¾ 1002¼ 986 986½ —10¾
Nov 974 980½ 963¼ 965½ —10¾
Jan 970½ 979¼ 963¼ 964¾ —10¾
Mar 953 959 942½ 945 —10¾
May 949 953¾ 939½ 942¼ —10
Jul 956¼ 956¼ 940½ 943 —10¼
Nov 923½ 924¾ 914¼ 919 —6¾
Nov 915 915 915 915 —4½
Est. sales 282,337. Fri.'s sales 341,313
Fri.'s open int 973,647, up 10,402