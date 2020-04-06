CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 550 561¾ 549¾ 557¾ +8½
Jul 545¾ 555¾ 545¾ 551¾ +6¾
Sep 548¾ 557 548½ 552¾ +5¾
Dec 555½ 563¾ 555¼ 559¾ +5½
Mar 561½ 568½ 561 565 +5
May 561 565¼ 559½ 562¾ +4¾
Jul 550 553 546¼ 550¼ +4¾
Sep 553¾ 553¾ 552 552¾ +6
Dec 561½ 562 556¾ 562 +7¼
Mar 564 565½ 564 565½ +6
Jul 534 534 534 534 +2½
Est. sales 76,094. Fri.'s sales 101,678
Fri.'s open int 374,339, up 5,819
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 329¾ 331¾ 325½ 328¼ —2½
Jul 335¼ 337¼ 331¼ 333½ —3¼
Sep 340½ 342¼ 337 339 —3¼
Dec 349¾ 350¼ 346¼ 348 —2¾
Mar 360 361¼ 358 359½ —2½
May 366¼ 366½ 364¼ 365¾ —2½
Jul 369¾ 370¾ 367½ 369 —2¾
Sep 362¼ 363¾ 362¼ 363½ —2¼
Dec 368½ 369¾ 366¼ 368¼ —1¾
Mar 380¼ 381 378¾ 380¼ —2
May 384¼ 384¼ 384¼ 384¼ —3¾
Jul 390 390 389¾ 389¾ —2½
Est. sales 200,698. Fri.'s sales 363,432
Fri.'s open int 1,424,722, up 5,037
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 274 279 268 273
Jul 270¼ 274¼ 264 267¼ —1
Sep 257 257 257 257 —1¼
Dec 256 256 251½ 252½ —3
Est. sales 402. Fri.'s sales 782
Fri.'s open int 3,873
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 853½ 859 848½ 856½ +2¼
Jul 858½ 864 854¼ 861¾ +2¼
Aug 860 866½ 857 864½ +2½
Sep 857 865 856¾ 863¼ +2¾
Nov 859½ 866½ 857½ 864¾ +3¼
Jan 861 867¾ 859 866 +3½
Mar 844¼ 853¼ 842½ 851 +5
May 842¾ 851½ 841¼ 849½ +5
Jul 850¼ 859¼ 849 856 +3¾
Aug 857 857 857 857 +4¼
Nov 843 849¾ 840½ 846¾ +4½
Jan 851¼ 852¾ 851¼ 852¾ +2
Est. sales 114,066. Fri.'s sales 182,069
Fri.'s open int 812,930, up 4,802