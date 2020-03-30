https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Preclosing-15166602.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|572¼
|580¾
|562¾
|568
|—3¼
|Jul
|558¼
|565
|552
|556½
|— ¾
|Sep
|557¼
|564¾
|553¼
|558
|+1¼
|Dec
|563
|570¾
|560¾
|565½
|+2¼
|Mar
|568
|575¾
|566¼
|570½
|+4¼
|May
|564¼
|572¾
|563
|566¾
|+3
|Jul
|557¾
|557¾
|546½
|553¾
|+4¾
|Sep
|552¾
|552¾
|550¾
|550¾
|+ ½
|Dec
|558½
|564¼
|555¾
|564¼
|+6
|Mar
|566¾
|568
|564
|567
|+4¼
|Jul
|546
|546
|546
|546
|+3
|Est. sales 105,976.
|Fri.'s sales 182,414
|Fri.'s open int 359,384,
|up 2,842
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|343
|346¾
|340
|341¼
|—4¾
|Jul
|348½
|352¼
|346
|347½
|—4¼
|Sep
|352¾
|356½
|350¾
|351½
|—4½
|Dec
|361
|364¾
|358½
|359¼
|—5
|Mar
|371¼
|374¾
|368
|369
|—5
|May
|378
|378½
|372½
|373¼
|—5¼
|Jul
|377¼
|381
|374¾
|376
|—4½
|Sep
|372¼
|374¼
|368¼
|369¼
|—4¼
|Dec
|377¼
|381
|375
|375¾
|—4
|Mar
|390¾
|390¾
|388
|388
|—4½
|Sep
|392
|392
|392
|392
|—1
|Dec
|390
|390¼
|388¼
|388¼
|—2½
|Jul
|403
|403
|403
|403
|— ½
|Dec
|394¾
|394¾
|394¾
|394¾
|—1
|Est. sales 172,829.
|Fri.'s sales 219,776
|Fri.'s open int 1,369,855
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|265¾
|269½
|261¼
|263¾
|—1¾
|Jul
|267¼
|268½
|261½
|262¼
|—1¼
|Sep
|262
|262
|262
|262
|+4¼
|Est. sales 189.
|Fri.'s sales 284
|Fri.'s open int 4,124,
|up 10
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|880
|892½
|876¾
|879
|—2½
|Jul
|884
|896½
|881
|883½
|—1¾
|Aug
|884½
|896½
|881¼
|883
|—2¾
|Sep
|878¼
|888¾
|874¾
|875¾
|—3¼
|Nov
|876¼
|886¾
|872½
|873¼
|—3½
|Jan
|878½
|885
|870½
|871¼
|—4
|Mar
|855½
|867½
|850¾
|851
|—7
|May
|861¼
|866¾
|848¼
|848½
|—8¼
|Jul
|869
|874
|857
|857
|—7¾
|Aug
|868
|868
|858¼
|858¼
|—6½
|Nov
|855¾
|863
|848
|848½
|—4¾
|Jan
|869¾
|869¾
|863½
|863½
|+2
|Sep
|875
|875
|875
|875
|— ¾
|Nov
|888
|888
|888
|888
|—2
|Est. sales 121,690.
|Fri.'s sales 163,849
|Fri.'s open int 769,355,
|up 5,364
View Comments