CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 571 573¼ 561 562¼ —7½
May 570¾ 571¾ 560¼ 561½ —7
Jul 568¼ 570¾ 559¼ 560¼ —7
Sep 573¾ 576¼ 564¾ 566 —7
Dec 582¾ 584 573¼ 574¼ —7
Mar 587¾ 590¾ 580½ 581¼ —7
May 585¼ 586½ 577¾ 578¾ —5
Jul 568¼ 568¼ 561 562 —5
Sep 564 565¼ 564 565¼ —3¾
Dec 578 578 571 571¾ —5
Est. sales 89,738. Tue.'s sales 114,863
Tue.'s open int 505,930, up 5,378
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 385½ 388¼ 382¾ 384½ —2
May 390¾ 393½ 388 389¾ —2¼
Jul 395¾ 398¼ 393¼ 394½ —2¾
Sep 393¼ 395½ 391¼ 392 —2½
Dec 396¼ 398½ 394¼ 395¼ —2¼
Mar 406¼ 408 404 404¾ —2½
May 411 411 408¼ 408¼ —3
Jul 412½ 414 410½ 411¼ —2½
Sep 403½ 403¾ 402¼ 403¾ —1¾
Dec 405¾ 406¾ 403½ 404¼ —2
Est. sales 206,974. Tue.'s sales 450,360
Tue.'s open int 1,528,284
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 309 309 306½ 307¾
May 302¼ 303¾ 301½ 302
Dec 270 270 270 270 ¾
Est. sales 215. Tue.'s sales 765
Tue.'s open int 5,425, up 57
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 896 903 890¾ 892 —3
May 909¾ 917 904¾ 906 —3
Jul 923¼ 930 918½ 919¾ —2½
Aug 928¾ 934¼ 923½ 924¼ —2¾
Sep 927¾ 934½ 923 923¾ —2¾
Nov 931½ 938½ 927¼ 928¾ —1¾
Jan 938 943¾ 933 933¾ —2
Mar 931¼ 939¼ 928¾ 929½ —2¼
May 941¾ 941¾ 932½ 933 —2
Jul 944¾ 944¾ 937 937 —3½
Nov 933¾ 936 929¼ 929½ —1½
Est. sales 120,335. Tue.'s sales 155,882
Tue.'s open int 818,168, up 9,382