https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Preclosing-14977808.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|569
|578¾
|568¼
|572¾
|+4¼
|May
|570½
|579¼
|570
|573¼
|+3
|Jul
|572
|579½
|571½
|574
|+2¼
|Sep
|577
|583¾
|576½
|578¼
|+1¾
|Dec
|585
|591
|584¼
|585¾
|+1
|Mar
|591
|596¼
|591
|591¼
|— ¾
|May
|589½
|590½
|586¾
|587
|—1¾
|Jul
|574
|575¼
|570½
|571¼
|—3½
|Sep
|576
|576
|573
|573
|—3¾
|Dec
|585
|585¼
|581½
|585¼
|— ¼
|Mar
|591
|591
|591
|591
|+ ¼
|Est. sales 123,443.
|Tue.'s sales 134,768
|Tue.'s open int 476,764,
|up 9,294
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|388¾
|390¼
|386½
|387½
|—1½
|May
|395¾
|397
|393½
|393¾
|—2¼
|Jul
|402
|403¼
|399¾
|400
|—2¼
|Sep
|402
|403
|399¾
|400
|—2¼
|Dec
|403¾
|404¾
|402
|402¼
|—2
|Mar
|413¼
|414
|411½
|411¾
|—2
|May
|417½
|417½
|415¾
|415¾
|—2
|Jul
|419¾
|420¼
|418¼
|418¼
|—2
|Sep
|410½
|410½
|410½
|410½
|Dec
|410¾
|411
|409¾
|409¾
|—1½
|Est. sales 216,204.
|Tue.'s sales 214,143
|Tue.'s open int 1,556,447,
|up 7,370
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|311¾
|314¼
|303¼
|306
|—7
|May
|306¾
|306¾
|300¾
|303
|—3½
|Jul
|292½
|292½
|290¾
|290¾
|—7¼
|Sep
|282½
|282½
|282½
|282½
|+ ½
|Dec
|272¾
|272¾
|272¾
|272¾
|+ ½
|Est. sales 622.
|Tue.'s sales 642
|Tue.'s open int 4,934,
|up 256
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|942
|943¼
|929¼
|930½
|—11¾
|May
|955
|956½
|942½
|943¾
|—11¾
|Jul
|966¼
|968
|954½
|955¾
|—11½
|Aug
|970¾
|971¼
|958½
|959½
|—11¼
|Sep
|968
|968¾
|956¾
|958
|—9¾
|Nov
|968¼
|970¼
|958¾
|960¼
|—9¼
|Jan
|972¼
|973
|962¼
|963
|—9¾
|Mar
|963
|963
|952
|953¼
|—9¾
|May
|961½
|961½
|950½
|951½
|—10
|Jul
|963¾
|963¾
|955½
|958
|—6½
|Aug
|954
|954
|954
|954
|—7½
|Nov
|944½
|946
|937¾
|938¼
|—8¾
|Est. sales 166,617.
|Tue.'s sales 155,635
|Tue.'s open int 746,122,
|up 1,774
View Comments