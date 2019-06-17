https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Preclosing-14005300.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|540¼
|549¼
|537½
|540
|+1½
|Sep
|542¾
|553
|539½
|542¾
|+¾
|Dec
|555
|563½
|552
|554¼
|+1
|Mar
|565
|572¼
|562
|563¾
|+¾
|May
|566¼
|572½
|564
|567½
|+2½
|Jul
|560¾
|567
|558¾
|563¾
|+3
|Sep
|570
|571¼
|564½
|569¼
|+3¾
|Dec
|577½
|581¾
|575
|580
|+3¾
|Mar
|582¼
|587¾
|581¾
|586¾
|+3¼
|May
|583¾
|583¾
|583¾
|583¾
|—
|½
|Jul
|570
|573¾
|570
|573¾
|+1¾
|Est. sales 151,205.
|Fri.'s sales 199,692
|Fri.'s open int 417,031,
|up 3,986
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|458¼
|464¼
|450½
|455½
|+2½
|Sep
|463
|468¾
|457
|461¾
|+3½
|Dec
|468
|473
|463¾
|469¼
|+5¾
|Mar
|471½
|476
|468¾
|474
|+6½
|May
|470¾
|476½
|470
|475¼
|+6¾
|Jul
|470¼
|477
|469¾
|475½
|+7½
|Sep
|430¾
|436¼
|430½
|433¾
|+3
|Dec
|419¼
|421
|418¾
|420
|+1
|Mar
|426¾
|427¾
|426¼
|427¾
|+1
|May
|432
|432
|432
|432
|Jul
|438
|438
|436¾
|437
|+¼
|Dec
|415¼
|416¼
|414¾
|415½
|+¾
|Est. sales 674,013.
|Fri.'s sales 875,036
|Fri.'s open int 1,856,546
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|303¼
|307¾
|296
|297¼
|—5½
|Sep
|297¾
|299½
|291¼
|292½
|—4
|Dec
|295
|296½
|291
|291½
|—
|½
|Mar
|295¾
|295¾
|295¾
|295¾
|+¾
|Est. sales 1,273.
|Fri.'s sales 1,167
|Fri.'s open int 6,689,
|up 6
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|901
|914
|900¾
|913¼
|+16½
|Aug
|908
|920¾
|907½
|919¾
|+16¾
|Sep
|915
|927½
|914½
|926¾
|+16¾
|Nov
|928¾
|940½
|927½
|940
|+16½
|Jan
|940
|951¾
|938¾
|951
|+16
|Mar
|944½
|956
|944¼
|954½
|+13½
|May
|949
|959½
|948¾
|957¼
|+11¼
|Jul
|954½
|965
|954¼
|961¾
|+9¾
|Aug
|955½
|964½
|955¼
|962¾
|+10
|Sep
|956¾
|960¼
|951¾
|956½
|+8½
|Nov
|949
|958½
|949
|953½
|+6½
|Jan
|965
|965½
|965
|965½
|+11¼
|Nov
|947½
|947¾
|947½
|947¾
|+2½
|Est. sales 311,244.
|Fri.'s sales 315,032
|Fri.'s open int 794,543,
|up 8,772
View Comments