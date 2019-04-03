https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Preclosing-13738714.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|463
|472¾
|463
|469½
|+5½
|Jul
|467½
|476¾
|467¼
|472¾
|+4¼
|Sep
|475¼
|483½
|474¾
|480
|+4
|Dec
|489
|496¾
|489
|493¾
|+4
|Mar
|502¾
|509½
|502¾
|506¾
|+3½
|May
|510½
|516¼
|510¼
|513½
|+3¼
|Jul
|514¾
|516¾
|513¼
|516¾
|+4¾
|Sep
|521
|521
|521
|521
|+2½
|Dec
|530½
|532½
|530½
|532½
|+2½
|Mar
|539¼
|539¼
|538¾
|538¾
|+ ¼
|Est. sales 100,613.
|Tue.'s sales 90,738
|Tue.'s open int 499,820,
|up 2,988
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|361¼
|364¾
|360½
|363
|+1½
|Jul
|370¾
|374¼
|370
|372¼
|+1½
|Sep
|379¼
|382½
|378¾
|380½
|+1¼
|Dec
|389½
|392¾
|389
|390¾
|+1¼
|Mar
|404
|406
|403¼
|404½
|+ ¾
|May
|411
|413½
|411
|412½
|+1
|Jul
|416¾
|419
|416½
|418¼
|+1¼
|Sep
|410
|413¼
|410
|412
|+2½
|Dec
|411½
|414¾
|411½
|414¼
|+2½
|Mar
|419
|421½
|419
|421
|+1¾
|May
|422¾
|422¾
|422¼
|422¼
|+ ½
|Jul
|431
|431½
|431
|431½
|+1
|Dec
|418
|419¾
|418
|419¾
|+1
|Est. sales 200,229.
|Tue.'s sales 370,347
|Tue.'s open int 1,823,857,
|up 6,815
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|277½
|288¾
|277¼
|284¾
|+6¾
|Jul
|274
|280
|274
|277¾
|+3¼
|Sep
|269½
|269½
|269½
|269½
|+2½
|Dec
|259
|265
|257½
|257½
|—1
|Mar
|255
|257
|255
|257
|+1¼
|Est. sales 1,065.
|Tue.'s sales 324
|Tue.'s open int 5,283,
|up 42
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|899¼
|903
|894¾
|897¼
|—2¾
|Jul
|913
|916½
|908½
|910½
|—3
|Aug
|918¼
|922¼
|914½
|916¾
|—2¾
|Sep
|924½
|926½
|919
|921¼
|—2¾
|Nov
|932
|935¾
|928¼
|930½
|—2¼
|Jan
|941¼
|945
|938
|940
|—2¼
|Mar
|947
|951
|944½
|947
|—1¼
|May
|954½
|956
|950½
|953
|—2
|Jul
|965
|965¼
|959¼
|961½
|—1½
|Nov
|968½
|968½
|963½
|964½
|—3
|Jan
|972
|972
|972
|972
|+ ½
|Est. sales 94,797.
|Tue.'s sales 129,420
|Tue.'s open int 737,102,
|up 2,773
