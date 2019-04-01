CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

Open High Low Last Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 459½ 468¼ 456 463¼ +5¼
Jul 465½ 473¼ 461¾ 468½ +4½
Sep 473 480½ 469¼ 476 +5
Dec 485½ 494 483 490¾ +5¾
Mar 499½ 507¼ 496½ 504¼ +6¼
May 503¾ 514 503¾ 511¼ +7¼
Jul 505½ 513¾ 505½ 513½ +7½
Sep 520 520 520 520 +7
Mar 534 534 534 534 +2
May 539 539 539 539 +1¾
Est. sales 101,441. Fri.'s sales 138,930
Fri.'s open int 494,712, up 285
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 356½ 363 356½ 361¼ +4¼
Jul 367½ 372½ 366½ 370¾ +4¾
Sep 375¼ 380¾ 375 379¼ +4¼
Dec 384¾ 390 384½ 388¾ +3¾
Mar 398 402½ 397 401¼ +4¼
May 403¾ 409¼ 403¼ 408 +4
Jul 407½ 414 407½ 413¼ +5¼
Sep 400½ 408 400½ 406½ +4½
Dec 405 412 405 409½ +4½
Mar 418¼ 419 418 418 +5
May 419¼ 419¼ 419¼ 419¼ —1¾
Jul 429 429¾ 429 429¾ +2¾
Dec 417½ 418¾ 417½ 418¾ +2¾
Est. sales 400,153. Fri.'s sales 1,127,803
Fri.'s open int 1,849,007, up 21,351
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 273 279¼ 271½ 277¾ +8¾
Jul 270¾ 277¼ 270½ 275¾ +6¾
Sep 266½ 267½ 266½ 267½ +4½
Dec 257¼ 260 257¼ 260 +5
Est. sales 666. Fri.'s sales 804
Fri.'s open int 5,021, up 116
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 884 899 883¾ 894¼ +10¼
Jul 897½ 912 897½ 907½ +9½
Aug 904 917¾ 904 913¾ +9¾
Sep 909 922¾ 909 918½ +8½
Nov 918¼ 932¼ 918¼ 928 +9
Jan 927¾ 941 927¾ 937¼ +9¼
Mar 934 946 933½ 942½ +8½
May 939½ 951 939½ 947¾ +9¾
Jul 949¾ 958½ 949¾ 956¾ +10¾
Nov 953¾ 964¼ 953¾ 962½ +9½
Est. sales 178,574. Fri.'s sales 200,839
Fri.'s open int 738,038, up 11,935