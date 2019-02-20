CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 490 493½ 475¾ 483¼ —6½
May 492¼ 496 479¾ 486¼ —6
Jul 497 499¾ 484½ 490¾ —5¾
Sep 506¼ 508¾ 495 500¾ —5¼
Dec 521¼ 523½ 509¾ 515½ —5¼
Mar 532½ 533½ 520¾ 526¾ —4¾
May 538¼ 538½ 526 532 —5
Jul 534¼ 534¼ 523¼ 529 —4½
Sep 530¾ 530¾ 530¾ 530¾ —9½
Dec 544¾ 544¾ 541¾ 541¾ —10¼
Jul 559½ 559½ 559½ 559½ ¼
Est. sales 213,939. Tue.'s sales 197,797
Tue.'s open int 478,701, up 8,342
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 371½ 373½ 368½ 371¼ +1½
May 379¾ 381¾ 377 379¾ +1¾
Jul 387½ 389¾ 385 388 +2
Sep 392¼ 394 390 392½ +1¾
Dec 397¾ 399¾ 396¼ 398¾ +2
Mar 407¼ 409 406¼ 408½ +2½
May 413 415½ 412¼ 414¾ +2½
Jul 417½ 420 417 419¼ +2¼
Dec 411¼ 413½ 411¼ 413¼ +2¼
Dec 417½ 417½ 417½ 417½
Est. sales 576,278. Tue.'s sales 511,813
Tue.'s open int 1,786,101, up 17,218
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 270¼ 274¼ 263¼ 271½ +1½
May 277¼ 279½ 268¼ 273¾ —1¾
Jul 279½ 279½ 270 275½ —1¾
Sep 266 268¼ 266 268¼ —1
Dec 252¾ 260¾ 252½ 260¾ ½
Est. sales 1,748. Tue.'s sales 1,346
Tue.'s open int 5,189
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 902 905 893¼ 902¾ +2
May 915¼ 918½ 907 916½ +2
Jul 928½ 932 920½ 929¾ +1¾
Aug 934¼ 937¼ 926¼ 934¾ +1¼
Sep 937 940¾ 930 940 +2¾
Nov 946¾ 949½ 938¾ 947½ +1¾
Jan 956½ 958½ 948¼ 956¾ +1½
Mar 958½ 964¼ 953½ 962 +1½
May 961½ 967¼ 960 967¼
Jul 973½ 973¾ 966½ 972½ —1
Nov 969½ 973 964¼ 973 +3½
Est. sales 226,496. Tue.'s sales 230,462
Tue.'s open int 727,412, up 6,283