CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 485¼ 491½ 476½ 481½ —4¾
Jul 498½ 504¼ 487¼ 491¼ —7¾
Sep 514¾ 520½ 504½ 508¾ —6½
Dec 538¼ 543¼ 528¼ 531½ —6¾
Mar 556¾ 561 546¼ 549½ —6¾
May 565 566¼ 554 556¼ —8½
Jul 568 571 557¼ 561 —7¼
Sep 575 578¼ 567 568 —7½
Dec 589¾ 592¾ 580½ 582 —7¾
Est. sales 123,152. Wed.'s sales 158,289
Wed.'s open int 456,504
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 386 386¾ 384 386½
Jul 395 396¼ 393¼ 396
Sep 402¼ 403¼ 400½ 403
Dec 411½ 412¼ 409½ 412 ¼
Mar 418¾ 420 417¼ 419¾ ¼
May 423½ 424 421½ 424
Jul 427½ 428 425½ 427¾ ½
Sep 410¾ 412¼ 410¼ 411¾ ¼
Dec 415 415½ 413 415 ¼
Mar 422½ 423 422 422¼ —1
Jul 432 432½ 432 432½
Dec 419 420¼ 418 419 —1¼
Jul 430 430 430 430
Est. sales 323,666. Wed.'s sales 485,687
Wed.'s open int 1,800,556, up 3,226
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 224½ 224¾ 217 220 —2¾
Jul 229 231 225 228 ¾
Sep 231 231 231 231
Dec 246 246 243½ 243½
Est. sales 995. Wed.'s sales 1,037
Wed.'s open int 6,274, up 97
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1027¼ 1034½ 1024 1029¼ +1¾
Jul 1039 1046¼ 1035½ 1041 +1¾
Aug 1042 1048½ 1037¾ 1042¾ +1¼
Sep 1037½ 1042½ 1033½ 1037½
Nov 1033¾ 1039¼ 1030 1034½ ¼
Jan 1038 1042 1033½ 1037½ ¼
Mar 1020¾ 1025¾ 1020 1022¼ ½
May 1018 1023¾ 1018 1019½ ½
Jul 1024 1027¼ 1022 1023¾ ¼
Aug 1019¾ 1019¾ 1019¾ 1019¾
Nov 991½ 994¼ 989¾ 991¼ ¼
Est. sales 197,679. Wed.'s sales 290,333
Wed.'s open int 900,214