Power Integrations: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $15.4 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The maker of integrated circuits used for power conversion posted revenue of $109.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Power Integrations said it expects revenue in the range of $111 million to $117 million.

Power Integrations shares have climbed roughly 3 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $75.60, a decline of slightly more than 2 percent in the last 12 months.

