Post Holdings: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Post Holdings Inc. (POST) on Thursday reported a loss of $61.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had a loss of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.39 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The cereal maker posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.43 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $124.7 million, or $1.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.68 billion.

Post Holdings shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $101.68, an increase of 9% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on POST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/POST