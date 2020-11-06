Polymet Mining: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Polymet Mining Corp. (PLM) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.3 million in its third quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The company's shares closed at $3.50. A year ago, they were trading at $3.18.

