Plug Power, Eli Lilly rise; Norwegian falls

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday: Eli Lilly and Co., up $9.52 to $167.43. The drug developer raised its profit forecast for the year and said it is buying Prevail Therapeutics for at least $880 million. Waste Management Inc., up $2 to $116.78. The waste management company raised its quarterly dividend. Cardtronics Plc., up 10 cents to $35.77. Apollo Global Management and Hudson Executive Capital are buying the ATM operator for about $2.3 billion. Medtronic Plc., up $2.92 to $114.89. The medical device company reported encouraging results from a study of its pain therapy device for cancer patients. Plug Power Inc., up $2.77 to $28.47. The alternative energy company is expanding its relationship with Walmart for its ecommerce network. Apple Inc., up $6.10 to $127.88. The iPhone maker is asking suppliers to hike production 30% during the first half of 2021, according to media reports. Ford Motor Co., up 24 cents to $9.15. U.S. industrial production increased in November partially thanks to a rebound in output at auto plants. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., down 19 cents to $25.22. Restrictions on people and businesses are tightening worldwide, making it harder for cruise line operators to recover.