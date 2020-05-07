Plug Power: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) _ Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) on Thursday reported a loss of $37.5 million in its first quarter.

The Latham, New York-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The alternative energy company posted revenue of $40.8 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33.2 million.

The company's shares closed at $4.17. A year ago, they were trading at $2.51.

