Plexus: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) _ Plexus Corp. (PLXS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $26.5 million.

The Neenah, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 79 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $726.4 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $720.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Plexus said it expects revenue in the range of $735 million to $775 million.

Plexus shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $60.88, a climb of 15 percent in the last 12 months.

