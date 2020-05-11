Pieris Pharmaceuticals: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) on Monday reported a loss of $3.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $13.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.4 million.

The company's shares closed at $2.91. A year ago, they were trading at $3.19.

