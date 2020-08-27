Photronics: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) _ Photronics Inc. (PLAB) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $10.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brookfield, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 17 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The electronics imaging company posted revenue of $157.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Photronics said it expects revenue in the range of $148 million to $158 million.

Photronics shares have declined 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 18% in the last 12 months.

