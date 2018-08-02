Perficient: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Perficient Inc. (PRFT) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $5.8 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 38 cents per share.

The information technology consulting firm posted revenue of $121.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Perficient expects its per-share earnings to range from 38 cents to 41 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $122 million to $127 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Perficient expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.45 to $1.55 per share, with revenue ranging from $490 million to $505 million.

Perficient shares have increased 42 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 42 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRFT