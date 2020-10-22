Penske: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) _ Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $246.6 million.

The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $3.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $2.87 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The auto dealership chain posted revenue of $5.97 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.54 billion.

Penske shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 18% in the last 12 months.

