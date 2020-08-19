Paranaense de Energia: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CURITIBA, Brazil (AP) _ Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $299.7 million.

The Curitiba, Brazil-based company said it had profit of $1.09 per share.

The power company posted revenue of $869.9 million in the period.

Paranaense de Energia shares have declined 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 14% in the last 12 months.

