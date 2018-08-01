Paid sick leave may be incentive, complication at businesses

NEW YORK (AP) — Running a small business can be more expensive and complex for small business owners who are subject to the growing number of state and local laws mandating paid sick time.

Owners with staffers in different cities or states must decide how much sick leave to give all their workers. They also have the administrative costs to deal with. And if they have staffers on shifts, they often must pay substitutes when someone is sick.

Still, the trend in the U.S. is toward more companies offering paid sick leave, either because of the laws in 10 states and many big cities or because employers recognize it's a benefit staffers want.

The issue of paid sick leave has been raised in Congress, although a federal law doesn't appear likely soon.