Pacira: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) _ Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCRX) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $7.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The specialty drugmaker posted revenue of $75.5 million in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Pacira shares have increased 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 30% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCRX