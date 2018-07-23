Pacific Mercantile: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) _ Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $15.4 million.

The bank, based in Costa Mesa, California, said it had earnings of 65 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $17.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.6 million, which beat Street forecasts.

Pacific Mercantile shares have risen 12 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 11 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PMBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PMBC