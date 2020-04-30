Pacific Mercantile: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) _ Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its first quarter.

The Costa Mesa, California-based bank said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $15.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $12.6 million, which missed Street forecasts.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $4.01. A year ago, they were trading at $7.88.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PMBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PMBC