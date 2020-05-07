Pacific Biosciences: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) _ Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 16 cents per share.

The maker of genetic analysis technology posted revenue of $15.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.1 million.

The company's shares closed at $3.34. A year ago, they were trading at $7.39.

