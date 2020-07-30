PQ Group: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) _ PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $15.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and non-recurring costs, were 22 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The specialty chemical producer posted revenue of $359.5 million in the period.

PQ Group expects full-year earnings in the range of 67 cents to 86 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion.

PQ Group shares have declined 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 15% in the last 12 months.

