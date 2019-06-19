PGA Tour signs umbrella sponsor deal for developmental tour

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The PGA Tour has signed a 10-year umbrella sponsorship deal for its developmental tour that provides the best path to the big leagues.

Los Angeles-based Korn Ferry takes over immediately from Web.com.

The Korn Ferry Tour is the seventh name of the tour since it began in 1990 as the Ben Hogan Tour. What doesn't change is the top 25 players from a regular season points list, and 25 players from a three-tournament postseason series, earn PGA Tour cards.

The postseason series is now called the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, and Korn Ferry has agreed to be title sponsor of the final event in Indiana.

The developmental tour has produced alumni such as Justin Thomas, Jason Day, Bubba Watson and Zach Johnson.