PG&E: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $1.62 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of $3.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.11 per share.

The utility holding company posted revenue of $4.43 billion in the period.

PG&E shares have dropped 71% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 23%. The stock has decreased 86% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCG