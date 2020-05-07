PDL BioPharma: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) _ PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $31.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Incline Village, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $3.49. A year ago, they were trading at $3.26.

