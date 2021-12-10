Oracle, Costco rise; Everbridge, Chewy fall

NEW YORK (AP) \u2014 Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday: Everbridge Inc., down $52.37 to $63. The company said David Meredith was resigning as CEO and will be replaced on an interim basis by its chief financial officer and chief revenue officer. Costco Wholesale Corp., up $34.49 to $558.82. The wholesale club retailer reported earnings that blew past analysts' forecasts. Oracle Corp., up $13.86 to $102.63. The maker of business software reported earnings and revenue for its latest quarter that easily surpassed Wall Street\u2019s estimates. Broadcom Inc., up $48.26 to $631.68. The chip maker reported a strong quarter and issued a sales forecast for its current quarter that was much stronger than Wall Street expected. Chewy Inc., down $4.54 to $51.76. The online pet food retailer posted a wider loss in its latest quarter than investors expected. National Beverage Corp., down 26 cents to $48.26. The maker of La Croix sparkling water and other beverages reported earnings and revenue that fell short of analysts' forecasts. Sprinklr Inc., up $1.52 to $15.03. The enterprise cloud software company issued a strong forecast for its current quarter and raised its full-year outlook. Bottomline Technologies Inc., up $8.35 to $53.05. The company, which manages electronic payments and transactions for businesses, is reportedly considering a sale.