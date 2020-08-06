OraSure, Becton, Dickinson fall; Bausch, Vista Outdoor rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:
Becton, Dickinson and Co., down $23.82 to $259.61.
The maker of medical equipment gave a forecast for earnings this fiscal year that fell short of analysts’ expectations.
Sealed Air Corp., up $3.21 to $39.85.
The packaging company surprised investors with results that came in far ahead of forecasts.
OraSure Technologies Inc., down $6.49 to $13.09.
The diagnostic test maker reported earnings and revenue that fell short of what analysts were expecting.
Bausch Health Companies Inc., up 67 cents to $20.13.
The company said it plans to spin off its eye care business.
Western Digital Corp., down $7.17 to $37.30.
The maker of hard drives predicted earnings for the current quarter far below what analysts were expecting.
Vista Outdoor Inc., up $2.01 to $20.25.
The maker of outdoor gear reported results that beat analysts' forecasts and gave an upbeat forecast for the current quarter.
Yeti Holdings Inc., down 83 cents to $50.80.
The high-end cooler and outdoor accessory maker reported earnings that beat expectations.
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., up $2.70 to $82.70.
Revenue plunged 77% in the latest quarter but the hotel chain said it’s starting to see improvement in occupancy.